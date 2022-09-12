Financial Analysis: M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Cogent Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition II alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A Cogent Communications 2 0 2 0 2.00

Cogent Communications has a consensus target price of $68.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.28%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A -$1.99 million N/A N/A Cogent Communications $589.80 million 4.51 $48.19 million $0.93 59.60

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Cogent Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Profitability

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Cogent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A -79.10% 6.28% Cogent Communications 7.44% -9.43% 3.74%

Risk and Volatility

M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Cogent Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats M3-Brigade Acquisition II on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

(Get Rating)

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides Internet access and private network services to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and on-net services to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to its network. In addition, the company offers off-net services to corporate customers using other carriers' circuits to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to the network. Further, it operates data centers that allow its customers to collocate their equipment and access the network. The company operates 54 data centers and provides facilities to 3,035 buildings and on-net services to 1,817 to multi-tenant office buildings. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.