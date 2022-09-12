Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Receives $240.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FEEXF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ferrexpo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. Ferrexpo has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.80.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

