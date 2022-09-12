FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $269.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $282.00 to $269.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FDX. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.35.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $209.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.20 and its 200-day moving average is $218.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $266.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $593,029,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $181,239,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $161,754,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.