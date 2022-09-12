Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $124.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.20.

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRT opened at $103.94 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $92.02 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.70%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

