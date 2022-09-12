FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) Shares Gap Down to $14.31

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $14.02. FaZe shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 3,493 shares traded.

FaZe Stock Performance

FaZe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments.

