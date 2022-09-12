Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (FMBL) to Issue Dividend of $28.00 on September 30th

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 28.00 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Trading Up 1.2 %

FMBL opened at $8,150.00 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 52 week low of $7,525.00 and a 52 week high of $8,300.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,955.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,960.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $228.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.86 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 34.91%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

