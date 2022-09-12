Family Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Family Management Corp cut its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Seagen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after acquiring an additional 94,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Seagen by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,115,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,106 shares of company stock worth $8,181,883 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.79.

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $3.80 on Monday, hitting $151.67. 21,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,306. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.28.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

