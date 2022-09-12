Family Management Corp Raises Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 1.4% of Family Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1,183.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,946 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower Stock Up 1.4 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.93.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.30. 21,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $298.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

