Family Management Corp Purchases Shares of 3,606 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 799.3% in the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,759,000 after buying an additional 297,750 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 190,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,649,000 after buying an additional 26,489 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 70.5% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after buying an additional 32,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake
In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.