Family Management Corp Purchases Shares of 3,606 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 799.3% in the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,759,000 after buying an additional 297,750 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 190,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,649,000 after buying an additional 26,489 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 70.5% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after buying an additional 32,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.03. 72,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,680,109. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.27. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of -88.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

