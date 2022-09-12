Family Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Family Management Corp reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,193 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,680 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,347 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

NYSE:BMY traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 945,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,081,430. The company has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

