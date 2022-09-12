Family Management Corp Invests $507,000 in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Family Management Corp bought a new position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.52. 5,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,696. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average of $101.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More

