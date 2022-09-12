Family Management Corp Increases Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $3,207,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.58. 79,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,490. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

