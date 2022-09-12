Family Management Corp Has $539,000 Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,438,000 after acquiring an additional 85,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,040,000 after acquiring an additional 305,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,865,000 after acquiring an additional 121,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,379,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,291,000 after acquiring an additional 106,963 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO David Spector bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,589.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PMT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.90. 19,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,914. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $20.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PMT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also

