ETNA Network Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETNA)

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, ETNA Network has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $252,418.07 and $9,002.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004599 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,721.48 or 0.99866233 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00037160 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official website is etna.network/home. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance.

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi.ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETNA Network directly using U.S. dollars.

