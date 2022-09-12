ETHPad (ETHPAD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,527.00

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, ETHPad has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One ETHPad coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPad has a total market capitalization of $750,784.47 and approximately $4,527.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ETHPad alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00741560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014444 BTC.

ETHPad Profile

ETHPad’s launch date was August 1st, 2021. ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. The official website for ETHPad is ethpad.network. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ETHPad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHPad is a decentralized & deflationary IDO platform inspired by EIP-1559 on Ethereum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.