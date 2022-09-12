ESS Tech (GWH) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ESS Tech to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

ESS Tech has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech’s rivals have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ESS Tech and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A -$477.12 million -0.56 ESS Tech Competitors $671.41 million $21.29 million -0.60

Profitability

ESS Tech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares ESS Tech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07% ESS Tech Competitors -74.53% -113.49% -8.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ESS Tech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67 ESS Tech Competitors 40 431 919 35 2.67

ESS Tech currently has a consensus target price of $14.64, suggesting a potential upside of 260.56%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 57.65%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

ESS Tech beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

