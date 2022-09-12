Era Swap (ES) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.78 Million

Era Swap (ES) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and $21,860.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Era Swap has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004478 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,324.60 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051489 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.63 or 0.00473123 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00063695 BTC.

About Era Swap

ES is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec.

Buying and Selling Era Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

