Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 12th (ARE, BTO, BURBY, CGX, CHCT, CJR.B, CUB, ENB, ENGH, EPRT)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 12th:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $194.00.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to an action list buy rating. They currently have C$9.00 price target on the stock.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,070 ($25.01) to GBX 2,080 ($25.13).

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$15.00.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $45.00.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.00.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$3.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$6.50.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$3.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$5.00.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has C$0.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.50.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$57.00.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$35.00.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $26.00.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$4.90 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$5.30.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $31.00.

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €60.00 ($61.22) to €62.00 ($63.27). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

