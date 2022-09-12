Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 12th (ARE, BTO, BURBY, CGX, CHCT, CJR.B, CUB, ENB, ENGH, EPRT)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 12th:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $194.00.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to an action list buy rating. They currently have C$9.00 price target on the stock.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,070 ($25.01) to GBX 2,080 ($25.13).

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$15.00.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $45.00.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.00.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$3.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$6.50.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$3.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$5.00.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has C$0.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.50.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$57.00.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$35.00.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $26.00.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$4.90 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$5.30.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $31.00.

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €60.00 ($61.22) to €62.00 ($63.27). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

