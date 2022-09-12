EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 122,669 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $36,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.71.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $436.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,230. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $381.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.03. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

