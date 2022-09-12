Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Trading Down 12.5%

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Rating) shares traded down 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. 185,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 77,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Environmental Waste International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.33 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

About Environmental Waste International

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

