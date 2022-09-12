EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Price Target Raised to GBX 47

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 47 ($0.57) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 23 ($0.28) to GBX 21 ($0.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th.

EnQuest Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ENQUF opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. EnQuest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

