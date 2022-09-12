Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $328.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $328.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.17.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $305.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 213.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.51. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.06.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,688 shares of company stock worth $47,924,311. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.