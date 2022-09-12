Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $273.17.

ENPH stock opened at $305.70 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $324.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 213.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,688 shares of company stock valued at $47,924,311. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

