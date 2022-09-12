Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 462,060 shares.The stock last traded at $51.55 and had previously closed at $50.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ENOV shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Argus initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Enovis to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Enovis Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Enovis had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $195,898.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,978,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,748,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Articles

