Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UUUU shares. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 222,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,892. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 378.00 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

Insider Activity

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,776.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 212.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

