Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$57.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Enbridge to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.31.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 2.1 %

ENB stock traded up C$1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,563,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.34. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$46.88 and a 1 year high of C$59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$13.22 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.0794471 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.