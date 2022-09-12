Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 82,225 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.07% of Enbridge worth $69,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ENB traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $42.91. 201,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

