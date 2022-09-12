Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $801,688.41

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $801,688.41 and $12,544.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004599 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,721.48 or 0.99866233 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00037160 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official website is www.emptyset.finance. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance.ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance.ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol."

