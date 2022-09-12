Emirex Token (EMRX) Price Hits $0.24

Emirex Token (EMRX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Emirex Token has a total market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $137,394.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emirex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,004.34 or 0.99126931 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00036746 BTC.

Emirex Token Coin Profile

Emirex Token (EMRX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,258,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL. Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emirex Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops.”

