Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,590,000 after acquiring an additional 39,137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 152,961 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 95,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 77,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

EBS stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.85. 7,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,615. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $58.85.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

