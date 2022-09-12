Emercoin Price Tops $0.0182 on Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Emercoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $907,754.91 and approximately $7,959.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,826,445 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising.Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity.Coin added by @”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.