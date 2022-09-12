Ellipsis (EPS) Hits One Day Volume of $1.89 Million

Ellipsis (EPS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $134.87 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ellipsis has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ellipsis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,349.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00051256 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00066178 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005419 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004468 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00073649 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

Ellipsis (EPS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 723,701,572 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken.

Ellipsis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellipsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellipsis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.