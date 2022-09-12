Elamachain (ELAMA) Reaches Market Cap of $53,714.05

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elamachain has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Elamachain has a market cap of $53,714.05 and $262.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain’s launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain.

Elamachain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

