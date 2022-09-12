Edge (EDGE) Price Reaches $0.0815 on Top Exchanges

Edge (EDGE) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Edge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0815 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Edge has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. Edge has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $11,309.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Edge

Edge launched on May 4th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Edge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

