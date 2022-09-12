ECN Capital Corp. (ECN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

ECN Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ECN Capital stock traded up C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$5.21. 44,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,136. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 51.30. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$12.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.04.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$104.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

ECN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.85 per share, with a total value of C$146,297.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 614,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,595,097.21. In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at C$67,166,953.63. Also, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,297.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 614,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,595,097.21. Insiders have purchased 220,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,335 over the last ninety days.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.