Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $109.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.71. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,144,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.