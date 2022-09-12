Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.26, but opened at $22.14. Douglas Emmett shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 3,846 shares.

Specifically, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 48,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at $58,401,587.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shirley Wang acquired 284,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,012,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 292.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

