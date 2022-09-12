Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Domino’s Pizza has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $14.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

NYSE DPZ traded up $5.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $373.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.04.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.76.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 2,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $940,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

