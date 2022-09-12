Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$90.00 at Scotiabank

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$81.00 to C$90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.41.

Shares of DOL stock traded down C$2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$78.53. 478,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$53.39 and a 12-month high of C$83.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$78.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.92 billion and a PE ratio of 34.14.

In other news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

