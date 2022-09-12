DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $68.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $90.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. William Blair lowered DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of DOCU opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $288.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average of $78.32.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.99% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1,736.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,867 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after buying an additional 1,813,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,934,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

