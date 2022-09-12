DMScript Trading 28.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded up 112.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, DMScript has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $38,862.61 and $21.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00743179 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00014244 BTC.
About DMScript
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com.
Buying and Selling DMScript
