Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Sells 350 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Dillard’s comprises approximately 5.4% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Stock Up 0.9 %

DDS stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $316.81. 1,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.61. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.03 and a 52 week high of $416.71.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $6.42. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.75.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

