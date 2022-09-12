Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,407 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Destination XL Group worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,343,179 shares in the company, valued at $42,924,192.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,343,179 shares in the company, valued at $42,924,192.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John F. Cooney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 678,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,252 over the last ninety days. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Destination XL Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of DXLG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,140. The company has a market cap of $380.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $144.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

