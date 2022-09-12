Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Buys 88,634 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,634 shares during the period. Chico’s FAS accounts for approximately 0.9% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 24.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,246. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $707.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,185,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,601,992.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

