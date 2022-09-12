Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Acquires 3,404 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource comprises 3.0% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,350,000 after acquiring an additional 981,803 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLDR traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average of $64.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

