Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Diversified Royalty Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE DIV traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.89. 70,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,335. The firm has a market capitalization of C$359.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$2.51 and a 52-week high of C$3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.86.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.08 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lance Tracey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total transaction of C$112,000.00.

DIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark increased their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

