Dipal Doshi Sells 1,100 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,676.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Dipal Doshi sold 171 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $2,052.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,639 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $21,110.32.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $24,000.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 4,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 145,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,913. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $373.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,769,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,560,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Stories

