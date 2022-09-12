Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Forum Financial Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,806 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP owned about 0.52% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $26,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,139,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 154,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,054,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,267,000 after purchasing an additional 115,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,787,000 after acquiring an additional 25,286 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,168. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

