DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Position Decreased by Ford Foundation

Ford Foundation trimmed its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,742 shares during the period. DigitalOcean comprises about 2.3% of Ford Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ford Foundation’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCN. Morgan Stanley downgraded DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.50. 27,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

