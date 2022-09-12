Digitalcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $115,142.49 and $10.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00273441 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000937 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001203 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002326 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00031670 BTC.

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,514,943 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology.Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

